Here's What To Do When You Find Flying Ants Near Your Home

Perhaps the only thing more frustrating than dealing with an army of ants crawling into your home is watching them take flight. Also known as alates, winged ants are typically reproductive ants looking to form a new colony. They tend to be more of a nuisance than a danger — though some species can bite or sting you.

If you find flying ants near your home, the first step is to make sure they're actually ants. Flying ants look strikingly similar to termites, which can cause significant damage to your home. If you're dealing with ants, their antennae will be elbowed rather than straight, and they'll have thinner waists than winged termites. Additionally, a flying ant's hind wings will be smaller than the set in the front, while termites have wings that are similar or identical in size. If you're uncertain, it's best to hire a professional to rule out the more destructive of the two.

Once you're sure the winged creatures in your home are ants, the next step is to determine where they're coming from. Look for potential entry points near your doors and windows, as well as any other ant activity, such as ant trails or nests. The simplest method for eliminating them from your home is to grab the vacuum and suck up any visible flying ants. Then, immediately go outside to empty the canister. To get rid of ants without harming pets, you can also spritz them with a mixture of dish soap and water.