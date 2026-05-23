JD Power Names The Top Kitchenware Brand For Dishwasher Reliability

A new dishwasher is a significant investment that can cost anywhere from a few hundred to a couple thousand dollars. Naturally, you'll want to make sure you're getting your money's worth, but no matter how many customer reviews you read, specs you compare, or YouTube videos you watch, it's hard to predict if a dishwasher, or any kitchen appliance, will cause problems once it's in your home.

A 2025 study conducted by JD Power can help. The consumer data and analytics company assessed the reliability of several household appliances, including dishwashers, refrigerators, washers, dryers, and more. When it comes to dishwasher reliability, one brand narrowly ranked the highest, but there's a lot of research to unpack.

The JD Power study focused on two areas. First, participants were asked to evaluate the in-home technician services provided by an appliance manufacturer, if applicable. This question garnered 1,419 responses, but has less to do with appliance reliability and more to do with customer service. Second (and more important), participants were asked if they had experienced any issues with their dishwasher, specifically within the first three years of owning it. This question constituted the bulk of the study and amassed 12,755 responses. According to JD Power's research, KitchenAid dishwashers had the fewest issues of any major appliance brand, followed closely by Bosch and GE, both of which tied for second place.