DIYer's Clever Bathroom Build Conceals An Everyday Eyesore: 'Sell This On Etsy Please!'

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Towel racks are a bathroom necessity, but also an eyesore. If there's an inconveniently placed towel rack in your bathroom, don't let the metal rod interrupt the interior design. Pursue other stylish towel storage ideas, and transform the towel rod into a decorative shelf instead. The TikToker kelseyjld shared their wooden shelf idea that's budget-friendly and doable in a single weekend.

They designed a simple floating wall shelf that fits over a towel rod and hides it from view. This idea is especially clever because it's renter-friendly. The impromptu shelf is impermanent, making it safe to do, even if living under the rules of a strict landlord. It's also doable with a $50 budget, making it far more affordable than many storage ideas for bathrooms.

All you need to craft this ingenious solution is a wood plank, a saw, wood glue, wood stain, and a sealant. Measure the towel rod before purchasing the wood to ensure you buy the right quantity. The original DIYer used an 8-foot board for their standard-size rack. For the wood stain, they used Minwax Wood Finish Stain in red mahogany; however, the shade is up to your preference. Choose an oil or water-based sealer, such as the Varathane Water-Based Crystal-Clear Ultimate Polyurethane, to protect the finished project from bathroom humidity.