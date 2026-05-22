Think Twice Before Cleaning These Things With A Microfiber Towel

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Microfiber towels are a great cleaning tool; in fact, they're one of the only cleaning supplies you really need. However, you should think twice before cleaning certain things with them, as used towels might cause damage. In this Hunker exclusive, we spoke with Alexis Rochester, investigative chemist and owner of Chemistry Cachet, to understand the science behind this warning. "It is a good idea to use caution when using microfiber on delicate surfaces like acrylic, soft plastics, waxed wood, and screens with special coating (like glasses or computers), since trapped dirt or friction can cause fine scratches or dull the finish," she says.

Microfiber towels are made of polyester or polyamide (nylon). Sometimes, they are made from a blend of both options. They work so well because each strand is so thin, often much thinner than a strand of human hair. All these fibers have microscopic gaps between them. These gaps can trap and hold grime. That's why microfiber can clean so well with little or no chemical cleaner. However, as Rochester explains, the issue comes when a used cloth (containing debris) cleans a delicate item. Now, instead of all the fibers picking up new grime, they are spreading what they already hold across the new surface. Which is why she additionally warns readers, "It's also best to avoid using the same microfiber cloth across different areas like bathrooms and kitchens to prevent cross-contamination." This way, toilet germs aren't ending up where you cook. Have one towel per space.