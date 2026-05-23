This Clever IKEA Hack Is A Game-Changer For Air-Drying Laundry In Small Spaces

To complete this project, head to IKEA to grab the $50 FORSAND door back panel (in the 19.5-inch wide by 76.6-inch high size) and two of the $40 KOMPLEMENT pants hangers (the 19.6-inch wide by 22.8-inch deep version). If you opt for the taller 90.3-inch FORSAND door, check that you have enough height from baseboard to ceiling to accommodate the taller panel and adjust your rack height placement (see below) to ensure you can easily reach both.

While Instagram user klk.interiors chose the white stained oak effect color option for both the FORSAND and KOMPLEMENT, that tone appears to be unavailable in the U.S. However, for those of us in the States, there are white, gray-beige, and dark gray color options for both items. If you'd like an alternate wood-look back panel, you could use a door from the PAX system with an oak effect tone. One such option is the STORKLINTA door, which you can pair with one of the KOMPLEMENT color options for a pretty two-tone style.

To complete the project's shopping list, snag some sturdy rope or twine for suspending the racks. You will also need four butt hinges that are roughly 3 inches long by 2 inches wide (such as this set of AxleCore Black Stainless Steel Butt Hinges on Amazon). While the hinge length is flexible (you could use a long piano hinge instead of two butt hinges for each rack), this specific width will allow one side of the hinge to fit entirely on the 1.375-inch edge of the KOMPLEMENT. Once your supplies are in hand, it's time to jump into this beginner-friendly DIY that will transform the functionality of your laundry room.