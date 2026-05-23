This Purple Perennial Blooms Again And Again — And Grows Beautifully In Pots

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Now that spring is in full swing, it's time to dig out those old planters and start filling them with blooms. While there are fantastic annuals that work well in containers, we're partial to using perennials where we can, since they'll come back for years and make our plant chore list a little smaller. And there are tons of perennials that work well in a container garden, but the one we can't get enough of right now is the 'Rozanne' geranium (Geranium 'Rozanne'), though you might know it as Cranesbill, too.

They're a hardy geranium that blooms prolifically in the fall and spring, giving you one last hurrah before the winter sets in and bouncing right back to greet you when the last frost passes. But we're not the only ones who are fans of this perennial hanging basket-friendly beauty; the Royal Horticultural Society gave it the 2006 Award of Garden Merit, and it was the 2008 Perennial Plant of the Year for the Perennial Plant Association, so you can almost guarantee it's going to be a showstopping purple flower on your patio or porch. All you need to do to ensure it's happy is set it up with the right growing conditions and let it do its thing.