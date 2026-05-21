How To Repel Mosquitoes & Flies At The Same Time With A Fragrant Herb They Hate
When you're sitting outside trying to enjoy your patio, yard, or garden, having mosquitoes and flies buzzing about is annoying. If you're sick of swatting at these flying insects and looking for plants that actually repel mosquitoes, a simple herb could be the solution to keeping both flies and mosquitoes away from your outdoor space. Sage is a common herb used in delicious savory dishes, and its plant grows beautiful flowers along with the tasty leaves. The aromatic nature of this herb has been said to act as a deterrent for mosquitoes and flies alike, so planting it can help make your garden more peaceful.
Sage is often touted as a plant that can help keep pests out of your garden, and there is some scientific basis to this claim. University extensions commonly recommend this herb to rid spaces of flies, including keeping carrot flies, as well as beetles, cabbage worms, and snails away from garden plants. Some extensions also suggest that the leaves of sage plants can be used to repel mosquitoes due to their scent.
A 2011 study published in the Malaria Journal tested to see if wild sage (Lantana camara) was capable of warding off dangerous mosquitoes in Kenya. The study claims the caryophylene compound the plant contains has repellent properties. It was found that sage plants grown in pots gave 32.4% protection against An. gambiae s.s mosquitoes, and 27.2% protection against An. gambiae s.l. mosquito varieties.
Growing sage to deter flies and mosquitoes from your space
While sage may not be a guaranteed solution to completely rid your yard of flies and mosquitoes for good, the plant does have some repellent properties against mosquitoes and flies. If you're having trouble keeping flies away from your patio or deterring frustrating mosquitoes, growing sage in your outdoor space is worth a shot. Plant this herb in an area that receives full sunlight or about six to eight hours of direct light. Sage also requires well-draining soil, especially if you intend to keep it as a perennial, and likes the soil pH between 6.5 and 7. This herb can also be planted in containers so you can ensure the powerful fragrance is placed where you need it most. Make sure that your pot has drainage holes and you use a proper potting mix to keep your sage happy.
Some university extensions suggest that crushing the leaves of herbs makes them more effective as mosquito repellents, as this releases the oils inside the plant. Alternatively, adding the sage to your firepit when sitting outside could really make the sage fragrance prevalent. Otherwise, try burning a bundle like incense. Now, you can ward off mosquitoes with a distinct fragrance they can't tolerate and keep flies at bay. If you're still having trouble, eliminating standing water helps deter mosquitoes. For problems with flies, check that the lids of your garbage bins are sealed tightly.