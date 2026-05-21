How To Repel Mosquitoes & Flies At The Same Time With A Fragrant Herb They Hate

When you're sitting outside trying to enjoy your patio, yard, or garden, having mosquitoes and flies buzzing about is annoying. If you're sick of swatting at these flying insects and looking for plants that actually repel mosquitoes, a simple herb could be the solution to keeping both flies and mosquitoes away from your outdoor space. Sage is a common herb used in delicious savory dishes, and its plant grows beautiful flowers along with the tasty leaves. The aromatic nature of this herb has been said to act as a deterrent for mosquitoes and flies alike, so planting it can help make your garden more peaceful.

Sage is often touted as a plant that can help keep pests out of your garden, and there is some scientific basis to this claim. University extensions commonly recommend this herb to rid spaces of flies, including keeping carrot flies, as well as beetles, cabbage worms, and snails away from garden plants. Some extensions also suggest that the leaves of sage plants can be used to repel mosquitoes due to their scent.

A 2011 study published in the Malaria Journal tested to see if wild sage (Lantana camara) was capable of warding off dangerous mosquitoes in Kenya. The study claims the caryophylene compound the plant contains has repellent properties. It was found that sage plants grown in pots gave 32.4% protection against An. gambiae s.s mosquitoes, and 27.2% protection against An. gambiae s.l. mosquito varieties.