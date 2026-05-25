The Simple Doorway Decor Idea That Makes Your Whole Home Feel Elevated

Begin this over-the-door plant shelf project by measuring the opening where you'd like to install the ledge. Measure from the outermost points of the door casing so the ledge runs at least the whole width. You may want to extend it beyond the doorway to allow for support brackets below the shelf.

Before committing to a ledge length, I recommend pre-locating your studs using a stud finder. Then, you can plan the bracket location and alter the length as needed. Studs are typically located directly adjacent to the door frame and are usually doubled up. Depending on how wide your door casing is (or for a drywall opening with no casing), you may be able to find a stud just outside the trim. Otherwise, there may be studs located in the header above the door that you can use to support upward-facing L-brackets. Regardless of your particular configuration, the ledge absolutely needs to be properly supported on studs to hold the weight of the pots, plants, and soil.

Once your measurements are planned, you either need to purchase or build a plant ledge in the correct dimensions. While purchasing a shelf is straightforward, building a basic ledge isn't too much harder. Simply buy a piece of hardwood (cut to size) and decorative brackets that fit the style of your home. Seal the wood with polyurethane for protection against soil and watering spills. To hang the ledge, place the horizontal shelf piece on top of the trim or floating just above, securing the brackets with appropriate fasteners to the studs.