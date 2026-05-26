Not Baskets Or Drawers: This IKEA Cabinet Solution Keeps Blankets & Books Clutter-Free
Blankets, books, and other little everyday belongings are what make a living room feel so cozy. They're also what can make the same space feel cluttered. Even when arranged neatly, blankets draped over the sofa and stacks of books on surfaces can make a space feel cluttered. While traditional baskets and bookshelves are common go-to solutions, they can create visual messiness of their own and fail to conceal items. So, if you're on the lookout for other clever ways to store blankets, books, and more, here's a smart way to tuck these items away.
In a video, @hanaehouse1 shows a creative IKEA hack for the living room. First, your couch needs to be a modular version, with the flexibility to separate and reposition sections. Between two seating sections, place an EKET Cabinet with door and shelf on its back, so the door faces upward, and an EKET Cabinet in front of the other cabinet, with the opening in line with the front of the couch. This setup creates a wood console that looks built into the couch, but little do guests know it's an affordable IKEA hack. The larger back cabinet section doubles as a hidden storage compartment, ideal for blankets. The open front cubby works nicely as a creative book storage idea, offering a display nook for books.
Use IKEA EKET cabinets to create a storage console in a modular couch
There are some caveats to this IKEA hack as well as some ways to alter it to suit your needs, like putting it beside a sectional or loveseat. In this configuration, it will function as a side table with storage. It won't look as built-in or sleek as the original idea, but it still helps hide blankets. If you don't want the opening to face the front, you can face it upwards to create a storage section similar to a basket, but with a cleaner look. If you want completely covered storage, opt for a square EKET Cabinet with door for the front piece instead.
Before you run out to buy the cabinets, it's essential to do some measuring. In this position, the cabinets will sit just under 14 inches tall. A fairly standard sofa seat height is around 19 inches. Since you'll want the cabinets to align with the height of the seat, this hack only works with low-profile sofas. If you have woodworking tools and a knack for DIY, it is possible to fashion a wooden base to raise the cabinets. The good news is, if you have the right couch, this IKEA hack looks custom and upscale for such an easy project.