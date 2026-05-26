Not Baskets Or Drawers: This IKEA Cabinet Solution Keeps Blankets & Books Clutter-Free

Blankets, books, and other little everyday belongings are what make a living room feel so cozy. They're also what can make the same space feel cluttered. Even when arranged neatly, blankets draped over the sofa and stacks of books on surfaces can make a space feel cluttered. While traditional baskets and bookshelves are common go-to solutions, they can create visual messiness of their own and fail to conceal items. So, if you're on the lookout for other clever ways to store blankets, books, and more, here's a smart way to tuck these items away.

In a video, @hanaehouse1 shows a creative IKEA hack for the living room. First, your couch needs to be a modular version, with the flexibility to separate and reposition sections. Between two seating sections, place an EKET Cabinet with door and shelf on its back, so the door faces upward, and an EKET Cabinet in front of the other cabinet, with the opening in line with the front of the couch. This setup creates a wood console that looks built into the couch, but little do guests know it's an affordable IKEA hack. The larger back cabinet section doubles as a hidden storage compartment, ideal for blankets. The open front cubby works nicely as a creative book storage idea, offering a display nook for books.