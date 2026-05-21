Why You Should Put A Jar Of Baking Soda In Your Microwave Overnight

Putting a bag of popcorn in the microwave while you cue your next watch on Netflix might be another Tuesday for you. However, things will take a smelly and smoky turn if the popped corn gets burned due to overheating. Or, maybe, the salmon or hot pie you reheated left behind a pungent odor. Forgotten food splatters and solid particles will also make your microwave smell awful if you don't clean them up immediately. Whatever the reason behind the malodor, you need to act fast, or else your reheated dishes could start picking up those odors and putting you off. The easiest way out is to leave the door open for a few hours (two to three should be fine) so the trapped stench has an outlet. But if that doesn't work or the smell is still too strong, just leave a jar of baking soda overnight to help deodorize your microwave.

This simple trick works because sodium bicarbonate specializes in neutralizing odors. Leave an open jar of it on your microwave plate, and it can help with both acidic odors (like those from meat or dairy products) and alkaline smells like cooked fish by reacting with the smelly molecules to eliminate them. So, unlike fancy cleaners that cover bad odors with an artificial aroma, baking soda takes care of the source of the stench so you can get that awful burnt smell out of your microwave oven.