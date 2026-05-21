Why You Should Put A Jar Of Baking Soda In Your Microwave Overnight
Putting a bag of popcorn in the microwave while you cue your next watch on Netflix might be another Tuesday for you. However, things will take a smelly and smoky turn if the popped corn gets burned due to overheating. Or, maybe, the salmon or hot pie you reheated left behind a pungent odor. Forgotten food splatters and solid particles will also make your microwave smell awful if you don't clean them up immediately. Whatever the reason behind the malodor, you need to act fast, or else your reheated dishes could start picking up those odors and putting you off. The easiest way out is to leave the door open for a few hours (two to three should be fine) so the trapped stench has an outlet. But if that doesn't work or the smell is still too strong, just leave a jar of baking soda overnight to help deodorize your microwave.
This simple trick works because sodium bicarbonate specializes in neutralizing odors. Leave an open jar of it on your microwave plate, and it can help with both acidic odors (like those from meat or dairy products) and alkaline smells like cooked fish by reacting with the smelly molecules to eliminate them. So, unlike fancy cleaners that cover bad odors with an artificial aroma, baking soda takes care of the source of the stench so you can get that awful burnt smell out of your microwave oven.
How to use baking soda to deodorize your microwave
Before you use this trick, try to pinpoint the reason behind the smell in your microwave. If it's last night's fish, go ahead and add a jar of baking soda to help absorb those odors. However, if it's coming from the burned glob in the corner or the half-rotten food under the turntable, you must get rid of it and give your appliance's interior and exterior a wipe down. Otherwise, baking soda won't be able to work its magic, or it'll be a temporary solution at best. Worried about the extra work? Don't be; it's easy enough to clean your microwave with vinegar, another versatile, non-toxic essential you likely have in the house.
Once the microwave is clean, pour ½ cup of baking soda into a wide, shallow glass jar (a plate or bowl works, too, if you don't have a jar), and put it inside your smelly appliance. Leave it undisturbed overnight — that means no using the microwave for a quick reheat. It can take several hours (or even days) for baking soda to absorb intense odors, so feel free to leave it longer as needed. Afterward, take out the jar, seal the top, and set it aside. Use it again for cleaning, but avoid cooking with it. For best results, wipe your device's interiors with a damp microfiber cloth before you apply it again. That being said, when the interiors still smell a little rancid, you might want to switch your oven's charcoal filter if it's overdue for a change. An oily and funky grease filter in an over-the-range microwave can also lead to putrid odors, so clean it monthly while using your deodorizing baking soda jar for a better-smelling appliance.