5 Foldable Home Depot Finds That Can Help Save Space Around The House

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

We all know all about saving space with folding things ... folding chairs, card tables, TV trays, camping chairs and tables, phones, even doors. There are a lot of folding products you don't necessarily happen across every day, which might be a lot of missed opportunities to save or maximize space. The Home Depot website turns up 7,433 search results for "foldable," and the retailer has some convenient options.

Of course, folding itself doesn't necessarily do much for you. Sometimes a folding item takes up a different space, not less space. A drop shelf like the Sunrinx folding wall shelf we discuss below, for example, takes up just as much space when folded as when deployed. But when it's not in use, it takes advantage of vertical space in areas where floor space is at a premium.

Products have different ways of folding, including accordion, telescoping, hinged, and other mechanisms. This matters a lot less than the various categories of folding things, like work surfaces, tools, seating, and others. We've selected five Home Depot products in these categories that we think are a great example of how to save space with a folding solution.