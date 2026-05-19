What Is 'Poor Man's Concrete' And Is It Worth It?

The term "poor man's concrete" sounds like it refers to a cheaper — and probably less strong — type of concrete. The term isn't a common one, though, and an online search leads to various users on forums disagreeing on a universal meaning. When used to make a driveway, it could refer to something as simple as using gravel instead of actual concrete, but it could also be a whitish mixture that hardens when combined with water, as described in a 2010 discussion in a recreational vehicle user's forum. If the latter, then poor man's concrete is probably a mixture of aggregate (sand and stones), Portland cement, and a filler, and the two main filler candidates are fly ash or some form of lime.

Lime is a traditional substitute for Portland cement with a long history of use. Masons usually use it to make mortar, and it adds the flexibility needed for brick and concrete restoration projects. Lime is more expensive than Portland cement, though, so it's hard to see how a lime-based mixture would have earned the reputation as poor man's concrete.

That puts the focus on fly ash as the additive that turns regular concrete into poor man's concrete. So, is it worth it? It's a by-product of coal combustion, so it's cheap, abundant, and environmentally friendly, and its use as a concrete filler is common. As it turns out, poor man's concrete is anything but inferior to regular concrete.