Here's What To Do When You Find Shed Deer Antlers Near Your Yard
Deer can live in a variety of places, but it may be surprising to find them passing through your yard. Even if you don't see them, you might find evidence in their tracks or shed antlers. Deer naturally shed their antlers in late winter through spring, and you may not need to do anything if you don't mind them being near your home. However, you might want to remove the antlers or make some changes to your yard if you don't want wildlife poking around.
Some animals, including many rodents, chew on shed deer antlers for nutrition. This could be problematic when you're already struggling to get rid of a backyard rat infestation. As long as the antlers are on your private property, you can move them without issue. Either move them further from your home or collect them. If the antlers are near your yard but not on it, you'll need permission from the property owner. Check your local regulations for antlers on public land, as it could be illegal (or only legal during certain times of year), require a permit, or have additional rules to follow to avoid fines and loss of hunting privileges. In some instances, you may find antlers attached to some of the skull, in which case you should contact your local wildlife office.
Shed deer antlers are often found where deer rest or eat, meaning your yard may offer shelter and food. If you want to keep deer out of your yard, it's a good idea to check for any plants to remove and try to make the area feel less comfortable and secure. On the other hand, if you want to encourage more deer to visit, add native shrubs for them to eat or shelter under.
What can you do with antlers you find near your yard?
If you don't want to leave the shed antlers in your yard, you have a few options. Antlers that you don't intend to keep can be buried or double bagged and taken to a landfill, but you may also be able to sell them. Collectors, craftsmen, and artisans are sometimes willing to buy or trade for antlers to use in their projects. Dog owners may also want to buy them as chew toys for their pets. Another potential option is to contact local educational organizations, who may want antlers for display or hands-on learning. Antlers can also reveal how healthy the local deer populations are, so they may want them for research as well. However, it's important to look into your local laws before attempting to sell the antlers. While it is perfectly fine in many places, some areas have more restrictions and regulations to follow.
There are also plenty of things you could do with the shed antlers yourself. You can create a deer antler lamp by adding holes for the wires or even craft an entire chandelier if you've found several antlers. Entire antlers are usable as the handles for DIY baskets, but carving them down into knife handles, door handles, wind chimes, or even jewelry are great options as well. Use antlers as art mediums by carving, painting, or burning designs into them or simply by mounting them on your wall. If the antlers you've found aren't in great shape, either embrace the rustic charm that these flaws add or try to cover them up. Rinsing off the dirt and filling cracks with two-part molding compound or spackle will help your shed antlers look more pristine.