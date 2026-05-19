Here's What To Do When You Find Shed Deer Antlers Near Your Yard

Deer can live in a variety of places, but it may be surprising to find them passing through your yard. Even if you don't see them, you might find evidence in their tracks or shed antlers. Deer naturally shed their antlers in late winter through spring, and you may not need to do anything if you don't mind them being near your home. However, you might want to remove the antlers or make some changes to your yard if you don't want wildlife poking around.

Some animals, including many rodents, chew on shed deer antlers for nutrition. This could be problematic when you're already struggling to get rid of a backyard rat infestation. As long as the antlers are on your private property, you can move them without issue. Either move them further from your home or collect them. If the antlers are near your yard but not on it, you'll need permission from the property owner. Check your local regulations for antlers on public land, as it could be illegal (or only legal during certain times of year), require a permit, or have additional rules to follow to avoid fines and loss of hunting privileges. In some instances, you may find antlers attached to some of the skull, in which case you should contact your local wildlife office.

Shed deer antlers are often found where deer rest or eat, meaning your yard may offer shelter and food. If you want to keep deer out of your yard, it's a good idea to check for any plants to remove and try to make the area feel less comfortable and secure. On the other hand, if you want to encourage more deer to visit, add native shrubs for them to eat or shelter under.