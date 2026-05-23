Encourage Bluebirds To Visit Your Yard With A Simple Nesting Box You Can DIY

Before assembling your nesting box, there are two more steps you will need to follow. The first is to drill drainage and ventilation holes. For drainage, drill four holes into the piece you cut for your floor. Then, drill two holes on the top of each side for ventilation. On your back piece, you can also drill a hole at the top to use for hanging your completed box. The next step is to sand the edges until they're smooth. After that, you can use a hammer and nails to put the pieces together. The nails you use should be aluminum, copper, galvanized, or stainless steel, and they should be ribbed or twisted. This will keep them from rusting or pulling loose over time, ensuring your hard work lasts for years to come.

Begin by nailing the front and one side together at a 90-degree angle. Then, attach the floor and nail on the back. The floor should be recessed at least ¾ of an inch from the bottom of your box to keep water from flooding it. Next, slide the roof into place and nail it shut. The final piece will be a pivoting access panel that can be lifted up to clean or check the nesting box. Using your saw, trim the panel by around ¼ of an inch. This will provide room at the top for the panel to swing open smoothly. Then, you can attach the access panel with two pivot nails at the top. The bottom can be held shut with a single nail or screw. Or, if you want easier access, you could install a simple latch to keep the pivot door closed. Finally, once your nesting box is complete, try out a few foolproof ways to attract birds to your garden – and step back to enjoy the show.