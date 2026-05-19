Why You Should Rub Shaving Cream On Your Mirrors

Shaving cream is typically considered a hygiene necessity and not even thought of as a cleaner. However, this foamy soap could also be the unexpected household item that's a genius cleaning tool. It's common for mirrors to become foggy after running a hot shower, but shaving cream might just be the quick and easy solution you've been looking for. Rather than wiping away the fog or trying to get ready without being able to check your reflection, try cleaning your bathroom mirror with shaving cream. This seemingly strange tip has been shared on popular homemaking TV shows and is also commonly suggested by cleaners on social media. Using shaving cream as a mirror cleaner seems like an old wives' tale, but there is a bit of scientific merit to this anti-fog solution for glass.

The Museum of Science, located in Boston, shared a science tip on its website, explaining that the soapy ingredients in shaving cream are why it keeps your mirror fog-free. In the museum's video, it's explained that fog occurs on mirrors because the hot steam from the shower condenses when it comes into contact with the colder glass of your mirror. The water molecules are attracted to both the glass and themselves, which is known as adhesion and cohesion. The liquid then forms droplets that cling to your mirror, creating the fog. Shaving cream contains surfactants that are like soap and allow the cream to foam up, but they also prevent the process of cohesion when steam hits your mirror.