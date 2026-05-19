Why You Should Rub Shaving Cream On Your Mirrors
Shaving cream is typically considered a hygiene necessity and not even thought of as a cleaner. However, this foamy soap could also be the unexpected household item that's a genius cleaning tool. It's common for mirrors to become foggy after running a hot shower, but shaving cream might just be the quick and easy solution you've been looking for. Rather than wiping away the fog or trying to get ready without being able to check your reflection, try cleaning your bathroom mirror with shaving cream. This seemingly strange tip has been shared on popular homemaking TV shows and is also commonly suggested by cleaners on social media. Using shaving cream as a mirror cleaner seems like an old wives' tale, but there is a bit of scientific merit to this anti-fog solution for glass.
The Museum of Science, located in Boston, shared a science tip on its website, explaining that the soapy ingredients in shaving cream are why it keeps your mirror fog-free. In the museum's video, it's explained that fog occurs on mirrors because the hot steam from the shower condenses when it comes into contact with the colder glass of your mirror. The water molecules are attracted to both the glass and themselves, which is known as adhesion and cohesion. The liquid then forms droplets that cling to your mirror, creating the fog. Shaving cream contains surfactants that are like soap and allow the cream to foam up, but they also prevent the process of cohesion when steam hits your mirror.
Using shaving cream to keep your bathroom mirror clear of fog
Though having a mirror that never fogs isn't a necessity, it could make your daily routine a little nicer. This hack is extremely simple and should be done to your mirrors before they're steamy. Squirt some of the foaming cream onto a clean cloth or directly onto the glass of the mirror. Then, use your rag to thoroughly wipe the shaving cream over the entire mirror. As you polish the shaving cream from the mirror, the surfactants will help to clean dirt and smudges from the glass. They'll also leave behind a filmy layer of soap residue. The surfactant residue is what prevents the process of steam converting to fog on your mirror, leaving the glass clear even after a super hot shower.
Though shaving cream may be starting to seem like one of the most important bathroom cleaning supplies, there are some downsides to this interesting hack. On social media, some people claim that the residue on the mirror is visible and rather unsightly. Some also say it leaves behind pesky streaks and marks. If you prefer the look of perfectly clear glass, you might not want to totally replace your mirror cleaner with shaving cream. Luckily, if you try this hack and end up not liking the way it looks, just clean your mirror as you normally would to wash away the shaving cream residue.