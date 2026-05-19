The Easy Way To Make An Ugly Pedestal Sink Stylish And Add Extra Storage
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The biggest downfall of pedestal sinks is that they have very little space for decor, let alone bathroom items. This is all thanks to their narrow base and non-existent counter space, shelves, and drawers. Ironically, pedestal sinks are often installed in small bathrooms, where finding storage space is already a challenge. Fortunately, TikToker user doitonadimeofficial came up with a brilliant small bathroom storage idea that makes pedestal sinks far more practical and stylish.
All you need to do is add an under-the-sink pedestal rack, fill it with smaller organizers, and then drape a sink curtain over it. This provides two solutions to common issues with this sink style — and it does so without breaking the bank. All of the items used in this hack can be found for cheap on Amazon, at Dollar Tree, and other budget-friendly retailers.
The other benefit to this project is that it's very easy to set up. Essentially, it's a DIY project that requires very little DIY. You don't have to build a vanity around the sink from scratch. However, it provides all the perks of a custom vanity, since it can be personalized to fit your exact needs. As a plus, it also hides those unsightly plumbing pipes once and for all.
How to maximize under-sink space and cover it up with a stylish curtain
First things first, you'll need to invest in a half-moon wire organizer, like the Lavish Home Pedestal Sink Organizer. These often feature two tiers and come in silver, black, or bronze. Next, seek out desk organizers, like the Divided-Compartment Crystal Pen Holder. You can improvise with other types of organizers, too, as long as they fit on the wire shelves. In this case, aim for containers that are less than 3 ½ inches wide. Also select one or two packs of Tool Bench Heavy Duty Suction Cup Hooks, which provide a few extra storage spots higher up on the pedestal base.
Use this combination of products to organize the bathroom items in a semi-circle around the sink. The suction cup hooks are ideal for hanging hair ties, scrunchies, and hair brushes with a hook or hole on the handle. In the desk dividers, store makeup brushes, Q-tips, and other narrow bathroom products that might slip through the gaps in the wire shelves.
@doitonadimeofficial
Renter Friendly Pedestal Sink Organization #doitonadime #dollartree #diy #organize #smallspace
Once everything is stored and organized, it's time to install the finishing touch, which is the sink skirt. To make it as affordable and easy to install as possible, choose a peel-and-stick design. Be sure to pick a material that holds up well in humidity, such as polyester, nylon, or vinyl fabric. Likewise, choose a design that complements the bathroom's interior design. If the space has a whimsical vibe, dial up the fun with the floral-patterned Windkream Fabric Sink Skirt. On the other hand, the black Varpotle Fabric Sink Skirt better fits modern bathrooms with muted color schemes.
Things to keep in mind before installing this pedestal sink storage solution
This storage solution is easy to implement, affordable, and completely customizable. However, there are some potential downsides to be aware of. If your pedestal sink is installed right next to your toilet, think twice before using the base as storage. Many bathroom products, like toothbrushes, makeup brushes, and medications, should be kept away from toilets. Researchers at the University of Arizona reported that toilet bacteria spread in the general vicinity after being flushed. For this reason, most people don't want to have their hygienic products stowed right beside the toilet with only a fabric curtain in between.
Also, keep in mind that the curtain won't provide humidity or temperature control. After a shower, warm, moist air will inevitably seep through the gaps in the peel-and-stick curtain. If you have any items stored that require controlled humidity, such as vitamins and prescriptions, they could be vulnerable to those conditions.
Of course, you can always pair this storage hack with other concepts to optimize the bathroom. Hygienic items, vitamins, and prescriptions can always be stowed in an alternative location. Instead of forgoing it completely, consider pairing this pedestal sink hack with chic and savvy bathroom medicine cabinet ideas.