The Easy Way To Make An Ugly Pedestal Sink Stylish And Add Extra Storage

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The biggest downfall of pedestal sinks is that they have very little space for decor, let alone bathroom items. This is all thanks to their narrow base and non-existent counter space, shelves, and drawers. Ironically, pedestal sinks are often installed in small bathrooms, where finding storage space is already a challenge. Fortunately, TikToker user doitonadimeofficial came up with a brilliant small bathroom storage idea that makes pedestal sinks far more practical and stylish.

All you need to do is add an under-the-sink pedestal rack, fill it with smaller organizers, and then drape a sink curtain over it. This provides two solutions to common issues with this sink style — and it does so without breaking the bank. All of the items used in this hack can be found for cheap on Amazon, at Dollar Tree, and other budget-friendly retailers.

The other benefit to this project is that it's very easy to set up. Essentially, it's a DIY project that requires very little DIY. You don't have to build a vanity around the sink from scratch. However, it provides all the perks of a custom vanity, since it can be personalized to fit your exact needs. As a plus, it also hides those unsightly plumbing pipes once and for all.