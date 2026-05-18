Paint Your Room Twice As Fast With A Trick Pro Painters Swear By
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Painting a room is often a back-breaking task, especially when you find yourself bending and stretching to cover difficult-to-reach areas. Luckily, there's a simple solution that can make painting walls easier and shorten how long it takes to paint a room. Lisa A. Allardi, the general manager of CertaPro Painters in Roanoke, Virginia, exclusively told Hunker that attaching an extension pole to a paint roller can make a huge difference. "Using an extension pole increases the amount of reach you have. It allows you to reach higher spots on the wall that you couldn't get to with just a roller," she said.
Allardi added, "Where you would only reach objects within your arm's reach using just a roller, with an extension pole, you'll have twice the reach. This means you can cover more area in less time, making you twice as fast." Not only is this a great tip for painting tall walls, but using an extension pole could also help with any room. Allardi pointed out that each space will be different and require varying amounts of time, but that an extension roller is sure to speed up the process anywhere.
Expert advice to make painting your room easy and efficient
When you think of essential room painting supplies, a roller extension pole might not be at the top of the list. However, it could make a big difference in how strenuous the task is. Lisa A. Allardi explained exclusively to Hunker that the extra length of an extension pole stops you from having to constantly bend over or stretch to reach certain spots in the room. "Put simply, it saves time and boosts productivity," she said. "While you definitely want quality over speed when painting a room, it's nice to feel less exhausted. Having the right tools makes it easier to paint a room smoothly."
Depending on the pole you choose, these tools can range in price but often aren't too expensive. At Home Depot, you can find an Anvil adjustable extension pole for about $12 that'll give you 3 to 6 feet of extra reach. Some poles extend your roller by an additional 12 feet, allowing you to paint large rooms with high ceilings in no time.
Allardi also advised that using a good paint tray and roller is just as important for making quick work of this task. "While having an extension pole saves time, using the right roller tray prevents wasted time refilling, and having the right roller increases the amount of paint you can put on the wall," she said.