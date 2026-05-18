Paint Your Room Twice As Fast With A Trick Pro Painters Swear By

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Painting a room is often a back-breaking task, especially when you find yourself bending and stretching to cover difficult-to-reach areas. Luckily, there's a simple solution that can make painting walls easier and shorten how long it takes to paint a room. Lisa A. Allardi, the general manager of CertaPro Painters in Roanoke, Virginia, exclusively told Hunker that attaching an extension pole to a paint roller can make a huge difference. "Using an extension pole increases the amount of reach you have. It allows you to reach higher spots on the wall that you couldn't get to with just a roller," she said.

Allardi added, "Where you would only reach objects within your arm's reach using just a roller, with an extension pole, you'll have twice the reach. This means you can cover more area in less time, making you twice as fast." Not only is this a great tip for painting tall walls, but using an extension pole could also help with any room. Allardi pointed out that each space will be different and require varying amounts of time, but that an extension roller is sure to speed up the process anywhere.