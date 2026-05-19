This Chic Dollar Tree Swap Makes Mouthwash Look Like High-End Bathroom Decor

With tubes of toothpaste, bottles of mouthwash, and other hygiene items scattered across the countertop, your bathroom can start to look more like a mess than the oasis it should be. Luckily, this one swap will make your bathroom feel like a spa and add a piece of functional decor to your counter. By exchanging your clunky plastic mouthwash bottle for a glass bottle from Dollar Tree, you can instantly elevate your bathroom and make it appear higher-end. This gives the illusion that your mouthwash is in a decanter. Glass storage containers have a chic and luxurious appearance, and their simple features match with any style, helping your bathroom to look more expensive.

Fancy glass mouthwash dispenser bottles are typically around $20 and real decanters can carry an even steeper price. Thankfully, this Dollar Tree hack lets you upgrade your mouthwash storage for less than $2. Depending on your preference, Dollar Tree has several glass bottles with stoppers that would be perfect for a classy mouthwash container. For a simple yet elegant look, the clear glass bottle with flip-top metal clasps is a great Dollar Tree find. If you want something with a slightly more intricate design, the decorative hammered glass bottle with a stopper looks stunning as bathroom decor. Alternatively, add a spouted mouthwash container to your bathroom with Dollar Tree's glass bottle with a metal pour spout.