This Chic Dollar Tree Swap Makes Mouthwash Look Like High-End Bathroom Decor
With tubes of toothpaste, bottles of mouthwash, and other hygiene items scattered across the countertop, your bathroom can start to look more like a mess than the oasis it should be. Luckily, this one swap will make your bathroom feel like a spa and add a piece of functional decor to your counter. By exchanging your clunky plastic mouthwash bottle for a glass bottle from Dollar Tree, you can instantly elevate your bathroom and make it appear higher-end. This gives the illusion that your mouthwash is in a decanter. Glass storage containers have a chic and luxurious appearance, and their simple features match with any style, helping your bathroom to look more expensive.
Fancy glass mouthwash dispenser bottles are typically around $20 and real decanters can carry an even steeper price. Thankfully, this Dollar Tree hack lets you upgrade your mouthwash storage for less than $2. Depending on your preference, Dollar Tree has several glass bottles with stoppers that would be perfect for a classy mouthwash container. For a simple yet elegant look, the clear glass bottle with flip-top metal clasps is a great Dollar Tree find. If you want something with a slightly more intricate design, the decorative hammered glass bottle with a stopper looks stunning as bathroom decor. Alternatively, add a spouted mouthwash container to your bathroom with Dollar Tree's glass bottle with a metal pour spout.
Make your bathroom look more luxurious with Dollar Tree glass
This bathroom idea that'll make your space look expensive on a budget is extremely simple. Once you've chosen the perfect glass bottle from Dollar Tree and washed it, pour your mouthwash into it and replace the stopper. In an instant, your bathroom counter will appear higher-end and more organized. If the mouthwash won't all fit in the glass bottle, store the plastic container with the rest of the oral rinse under the sink or in another hidden area. To create a cute display, set your decorative mouthwash bottle on a tray with a stack of small paper cups.
Besides a bottle for your mouthwash, there are tons of clever ways to use glass bottles and jars for bathroom storage and decor. Dollar Tree is full of glassware that can help to style your bathroom like that of a high-end hotel without breaking the bank. If you want more decorative storage that matches your mouthwash bottle, swap out your Q-tip and cotton ball containers for small glass jars with lids. To really get that hotel vibe, printing your own sticker labels for your glass storage personalizes your useful decor and creates a unique look.