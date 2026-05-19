Not Tomatoes, Not Peppers: This Delicious Veggie Grows Faster And Easier
If you're trying to set up a vegetable garden, two veggies that might be at the top of your list are tomatoes and peppers. However, some tomato varieties can take over 100 days to fully mature if you're growing them from seeds, and peppers can take even longer. You won't need to wait nearly as long for your zucchinis (Cucurbita pepo var cylindrica), though! The timing varies depending on the variety you're growing and whether you're starting with seeds or seedlings, but, on average, zucchini plants only take a little over a month to two months to fully mature. If you want a quicker, easier gardening experience, zucchinis are the way to go.
Zucchini plants are nutritious, delicious, and surprisingly easy to grow. While they may not be everyone's favorite veggie, they're definitely worth adding to your garden if you need a plant that grows quickly and has a high yield. When looking at how long it takes to grow zucchini, it's helpful to know the different growth stages your zucchini plant is going through. The seeds take one to two weeks to germinate, but the sprouts grow rapidly afterwards, and the fruits themselves take roughly a week to ripen once they appear. Compare this to tomatoes, which germinate more quickly but spend much longer putting out leaves. This can take a lot of strain off of you as a gardener, as zucchini plants spend less time in the delicate seedling stage. While there are still some problems to look out for, such as a slower germination time in colder soil or rot if the soil drains too slowly, zucchini are overall easier to grow.
Can you encourage zucchini plants to grow faster?
Before you begin, it's important to know how to grow zucchinis properly. Keeping your zucchini plants in good health will ensure the quickest and best harvest, as poor care can cause the plant to grow more slowly. Make sure they're planted in fertile, well-draining soil and full sun for the best growth. And remember: While this plant can only grow so fast, there is a way you can harvest it faster.
This is because you can actually eat the leaves and blossoms of your zucchini plant! The younger leaves tend to taste better than the older ones, although you should take care not to harvest too many; you don't want your zucchini plant to run out of leaves and weaken, after all. Since zucchini plants have separate male and female flowers, with the males producing pollen and the females producing the fruit, you can actually harvest plenty of zucchini blossoms without reducing your harvest. If you're worried that the bees may not have enough time to pollinate the flowers before you take them, you can even pollinate them yourself before harvesting them.
If you measure from the first moment you can harvest something from your zucchini plant, they're leaps and bounds ahead of tomatoes or peppers. Of course, it's not an entirely fair comparison, as most people aren't growing zucchini plants to harvest the leaves. The good news is that you can also harvest the zucchinis themselves earlier! Baby zucchinis may be small, but they're also tender and delicious. The flavor is less intense when they're picked earlier, and their smaller size makes them great for snacking.