Not Tomatoes, Not Peppers: This Delicious Veggie Grows Faster And Easier

If you're trying to set up a vegetable garden, two veggies that might be at the top of your list are tomatoes and peppers. However, some tomato varieties can take over 100 days to fully mature if you're growing them from seeds, and peppers can take even longer. You won't need to wait nearly as long for your zucchinis (Cucurbita pepo var cylindrica), though! The timing varies depending on the variety you're growing and whether you're starting with seeds or seedlings, but, on average, zucchini plants only take a little over a month to two months to fully mature. If you want a quicker, easier gardening experience, zucchinis are the way to go.

Zucchini plants are nutritious, delicious, and surprisingly easy to grow. While they may not be everyone's favorite veggie, they're definitely worth adding to your garden if you need a plant that grows quickly and has a high yield. When looking at how long it takes to grow zucchini, it's helpful to know the different growth stages your zucchini plant is going through. The seeds take one to two weeks to germinate, but the sprouts grow rapidly afterwards, and the fruits themselves take roughly a week to ripen once they appear. Compare this to tomatoes, which germinate more quickly but spend much longer putting out leaves. This can take a lot of strain off of you as a gardener, as zucchini plants spend less time in the delicate seedling stage. While there are still some problems to look out for, such as a slower germination time in colder soil or rot if the soil drains too slowly, zucchini are overall easier to grow.