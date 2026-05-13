Is The VaBroom ACTUALLY Worth It?

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When your floors are filthy, do you immediately reach for the vacuum, or do you stick with a broom and dustpan? Whether you're battling constant cat hair or glittery crafting disasters, the VaBroom Cordless Electric Floor Sweeper promises the best of both worlds. But does the basic broom with a built-in vacuum nozzle actually make cleaning go faster?

To find out if the $80 Shark Tank invention is actually worth the investment, we partnered with Extreme Reviews to put its sweeping power to the test. From spaghetti to Silly String and confetti to cobwebs, no spill was safe from their extreme tests. They even pitted the VaBroom against sidewalk worms, cat poop, and a foul collection of French fries and fingernail clippings smushed into their car's floorboard.

The cordless VaBroom has a press-to-activate vortex suction smart nozzle for picking up crumbs, litter, and dust from any hard flooring surface. The debris collects inside a small compartment right above the broom bristles. Although it doesn't hold much, a simple eject button is designed to make it easy to empty. Theoretically, the 2-in-1 design should eliminate the hassle of holding a dustpan while you sweep up broken glass, spilled cereal, or random Legos. The VaBroom could also replace your Shop-Vac, hoovering up sawdust or finishing nails from the cracks in your garage floor. However, it costs way more than a traditional broom and nearly twice the price of other popular cordless sweepers. So does this power broom live up to the hype, or should you skip it?