The WD-40 Trick You Need Before Using Your Garden Hose This Season

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Does anything work harder in your yard than a garden hose? Whether you're still trying to figure out how often you should water seedlings to ensure happy and healthy growth, or your lawn is a shimmering emerald carpet thanks to your precise watering schedule, a garden hose is often an unsung hero when it comes to landscaping maintenance. Unfortunately, it's also one of those items that sits outside all season long, getting exposed to rain, sun, heat, and dirt that can turn it into a leaky mess. The couplings on each end are the most vulnerable spots, since the metal can easily rust or corrode. Luckily, it takes only a few seconds to quickly spray your water spigot and couplings with a little WD-40, the trick you need before using your garden hose this season.

WD-40's name sums up exactly what the formula does: water displacement. Originally created by aerospace chemists in 1953 (who nailed the perfect solution on their 40th attempt), its popularity has grown for automotive and household use over the years. There are dozens of surprising uses for WD-40, but spraying it on the ends of your garden hose makes perfect sense once you understand exactly how the product works. In a company blog post about the science behind the spray, WD-40 experts explained that it combines solvents and reactants that break down rust, lubricants that provide slickness between stuck parts, and additives that keep buildup from coming back.