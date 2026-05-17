Ditch The Lazy Susan — This Corner Cabinet Solution Is Far More Functional

Lazy Susans are often recommended as a kitchen storage idea to free up space, especially in corner cabinets. While some people absolutely love this idea, others aren't so convinced. If you're in the second camp, we present an alternative: corner cabinet drawers. These look a lot like regular drawers, but they're mounted diagonally into the corner cabinet. Usually, they have a drawer front with a cut-out piece, so from the exterior, each side looks like its own drawer face. However, there's only one drawer on each level, and the faces match up with the line of each cabinet, meeting in the corner. This gives them the appearance of regular drawers.

If you already know you prefer pull-out drawers over rotating lazy Susans, corner cabinet drawers are the obvious choice. They have a few advantages over lazy Susans, most notably their improved accessibility and visibility. While lazy Susans are useful, you still need to get down to their level to see inside the cabinet, whereas you can look down into open corner drawers to get a bird's-eye view of their contents. Corner drawers also let you pull items towards you, rather than having to reach into a lazy Susan cabinet. Also, dawers tend to be shallow (though you can get deep ones made, if you prefer), so it's easier to see items at a glance. Their angular shape makes them less awkward to organize than round lazy Susan trays, too.