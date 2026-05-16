What To Do If You Find A Yellowjacket Nest In Your Yard

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Have you been noticing more and more yellow-and-black striped winged creatures coming in and going out your yard? If yes, there's a good chance that you're dealing with a yellowjacket nest on your property. But before you take any action, get your binoculars and distinguish between a yellowjacket and a wasp since the remedial actions are distinct for both. Although they look similar, the former is significantly more hostile and has a slightly broader waist than paper wasps. Once you're sure you've been clocking the aggressive one in your yard, pinpoint their nest's location to get rid of yellowjackets.

Hinting at spots you may find it, John D'Abruzzo, Florida Lawn and Insulation Division Manager at Truly Nolen as well as an Associate Certified Entomologist, tells Hunker exclusively, "They usually build their nests underground, where they can stay undetected and their colonies can number in the thousands." So, you'll usually find them under your patio steps, in the gaps in your home's foundation, at the base of the trees in your garden, or the siding of your property. Though aerial nests are rare, you might find one in a tree branch or the eaves of your house. "A homeowner may only notice yellowjackets are there when they enter or exit a spot in the ground," says our expert, since you wouldn't normally check these areas for unwelcome nests. So, keep an eye out for a large group favoring a particular spot. After you spot their nest, cordon off the area and maintain your distance since you don't want to give them an opportunity to sting you. Now, you can either contact a professional, remove them yourself, or learn to cohabitate with them.