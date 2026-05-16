Reuse Old Spray Paint Can Lids To DIY The Cutest Mini Patio Lanterns
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Spray paint is one of the unsung heroes of the DIY community, putting all colors of the rainbow within reach for a range of projects. Even new makers can tackle a range of easy projects using spray paint, and now you can also repurpose part of the bottle afterward. While you should dispose of completely empty spray cans in the recycling bin (if your waste management service accepts them), the plastic lids can become the base for their own little project. With a little creativity, these leftover caps can be transformed into charming mini patio lanterns that add soft lighting to balconies, garden tables, and outdoor dining setups.
Spray paint lids already come in pretty colors, so you can use them as-is. For the most part, they should be ones you like — you did choose those shades after all. You only need two other major supplies for this DIY: a drill with a small bit and the top of a solar-powered pathway light. A bit of tape or glue will help you attach the light top to the cap. Realistically, you don't even need the drill unless you want to put pinpoint holes in the side of the cap, which will let out more light and create an appealing spotted pattern, but it's not necessary. If you use translucent enough spray paint can lids, light from the solar lantern top should still impart a glow without any holes.
You can place these little lights almost anywhere
TikTok creator @redeux_style recommends using the tops of cheap solar pathway lights. If you already have these on hand, absolutely use them; you can still save the rest of the light for its original intention down the line. If you decide not to affix the lantern top to the spray paint lid, it's easy to disassemble this project and return it to the original lantern. The DIY will still be usable, albeit less secure, since the solar light can just rest on top of the paint can lid. If you don't have cheap solar path lights, you can buy just the replacement top. The Suggant 4 Pack Solar Light Replacement Top is an example of this type of product.
@redeux_style
Upcycle Hack using the lids from Spray paint Cans! #upcycling #upcycle #upcycled #hack #spraypainthack #homehack #lifehack #decorhack #outdoorlights
These lanterns won't throw off a whole lot of light and are better suited for setting a cozy ambiance. You likely want to use them as a portable, dim light in addition to proper outdoor lighting fixtures. They're ideal if you need cheap and aesthetically pleasing lighting to dress up an outdoor event, dinner party, or bonfire night. They are lovely for elevating a small garden party or whimsical fairy garden on a budget, too. Best of all, since they're made from outdoor lighting parts, they can withstand a bout of rain.