Reuse Old Spray Paint Can Lids To DIY The Cutest Mini Patio Lanterns

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Spray paint is one of the unsung heroes of the DIY community, putting all colors of the rainbow within reach for a range of projects. Even new makers can tackle a range of easy projects using spray paint, and now you can also repurpose part of the bottle afterward. While you should dispose of completely empty spray cans in the recycling bin (if your waste management service accepts them), the plastic lids can become the base for their own little project. With a little creativity, these leftover caps can be transformed into charming mini patio lanterns that add soft lighting to balconies, garden tables, and outdoor dining setups.

Spray paint lids already come in pretty colors, so you can use them as-is. For the most part, they should be ones you like — you did choose those shades after all. You only need two other major supplies for this DIY: a drill with a small bit and the top of a solar-powered pathway light. A bit of tape or glue will help you attach the light top to the cap. Realistically, you don't even need the drill unless you want to put pinpoint holes in the side of the cap, which will let out more light and create an appealing spotted pattern, but it's not necessary. If you use translucent enough spray paint can lids, light from the solar lantern top should still impart a glow without any holes.