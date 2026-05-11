Lowe's Is Selling A Popular Ninja Appliance For Under $90 — But Not For Long
Nothing clutters up a kitchen quite like those random small appliances you hardly ever use. We're talking about quesadilla makers, egg cookers, and other single-purpose gadgets that seemed like a good idea until you tried to find a spot for them in your already crowded cupboards. Of course, sometimes the countertop space is more than worth it, which is what both occasional cooks and hardcore foodies alike tend to say about air fryers. Lowe's is running a limited-time deal on a popular Ninja appliance for under $90 that you may want to check out. The home improvement store has discounted the Ninja Pro 5-Quart Black Digital 1-Basket Air Fryer to $89.99. But the $40 in savings won't be around for long, since the offer ends on May 16.
The 5-quart air fryer provides 4-in-1 functionality in a 16x12 inch size, big enough to cook several pounds of food yet compact enough if you're always on the lookout for small kitchen design ideas and layout tips. The device has air frying, roasting, reheating, and dehydrating functions powered by 400 degrees Fahrenheit superheated air. Although several reviews were given as part of a promotional effort, the Lowe's appliance has a 4.9 rating overall from customers who appreciate how easy it makes cooking. "Love this air fryer! Heats up fast and makes everything super crispy without tons of oil ... Easy to use, easy to clean, and doesn't take up too much counter space. Definitely worth the money and use it almost every day," raved one happy user.
Reviewers love the Ninja air fryer's compact size and easy clean up
Are air fryers really THAT life-changing? Even if you don't cook, you may still want to get your hands on this Lowe's appliance while it's on sale, since it turns out the small countertop device is also a powerful crafting tool. Whether you're into crayon art and need a way to quickly melt down your favorite waxy colors, you love making dye sublimation tumblers or mugs for friends, or your kids are obsessed with Shrinky Dinks and salt dough ornaments, yeah, there's an air fryer hack for that.
It's fair to be skeptical about putting any non-food items inside the nonstick basket, but according to reviewers, it's incredibly low maintenance. "Cleanup is a breeze," wrote one happy user. The price tag also gets high praise. "A great and slightly more affordable option," wrote another (who received a promotional deal from Influenster.)
Whether you're eyeing the popular Ninja appliance to help get dinner on the table faster or to craft your little heart out, reviewers claim the small air fryer can absolutely help you maximize tiny spaces in your small kitchen. As yet another happy reviewer explained, "The best part (after the fact that it gets the food crispy) it's compact. When apartments charge an arm and a leg for rent but give a sliver of a kitchen, the Ninja air fryer is the perfect size."