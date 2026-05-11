Lowe's Is Selling A Popular Ninja Appliance For Under $90 — But Not For Long

Nothing clutters up a kitchen quite like those random small appliances you hardly ever use. We're talking about quesadilla makers, egg cookers, and other single-purpose gadgets that seemed like a good idea until you tried to find a spot for them in your already crowded cupboards. Of course, sometimes the countertop space is more than worth it, which is what both occasional cooks and hardcore foodies alike tend to say about air fryers. Lowe's is running a limited-time deal on a popular Ninja appliance for under $90 that you may want to check out. The home improvement store has discounted the Ninja Pro 5-Quart Black Digital 1-Basket Air Fryer to $89.99. But the $40 in savings won't be around for long, since the offer ends on May 16.

The 5-quart air fryer provides 4-in-1 functionality in a 16x12 inch size, big enough to cook several pounds of food yet compact enough if you're always on the lookout for small kitchen design ideas and layout tips. The device has air frying, roasting, reheating, and dehydrating functions powered by 400 degrees Fahrenheit superheated air. Although several reviews were given as part of a promotional effort, the Lowe's appliance has a 4.9 rating overall from customers who appreciate how easy it makes cooking. "Love this air fryer! Heats up fast and makes everything super crispy without tons of oil ... Easy to use, easy to clean, and doesn't take up too much counter space. Definitely worth the money and use it almost every day," raved one happy user.