Don't Throw Out Banana Peels: 8 Genius Ways To Reuse Them In Your Home & Garden

Banana peels are so much more than a running joke or a piece of trash to toss out the next time you enjoy one of these boldly yellow fruits. Though we typically discard them and get right down to the fruit inside, there's actually quite a lot of benefit to keeping the peels around. Banana peels are surprisingly nutrient-rich, and they can be turned into functional foods of their own. Plus, those yellow peels have nutrients that can be beneficial in other ways. Their potassium and phosphorous content, for example, makes them an ingredient you can put to use in your garden and with houseplants. So, instead of throwing away another banana peel, put that typical waste to use in some genius ways around your home.

There are so many different ways you can take banana peels from trash to helpful treasure. Grab your favorite pair of scuffed leather boots, your compost bucket, or even pieces of tarnished silver, because these humble peels can help items shine, grow, and even smell a bit better. Once you discover the ways you can use these peels as helpful household ingredients, you may want to stock up on bananas to eat and utilize in your garden, kitchen, and across the house at large.