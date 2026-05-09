This Small Tree With Fragrant Blooms Is Highly Attractive To Birds And Butterflies

There are plenty of great ornamental trees for your garden, and the popular ones are all quite lovely. However, if you've already planted the most common options and are looking for something a little more unique, you might be interested in growing a mountain gordlinia (x Gordlinia grandiflora), a stunning hybrid tree with gorgeous, sweet-smelling flowers. Butterflies and other pollinators are drawn to the flowers, while birds enjoy resting and roosting among its branches.

Developed at North Carolina State University in 2003, this tree is a fascinating hybrid of the Franklin tree (Franklinia alatamaha) and the loblolly bay tree (Gordonia lasianthus), both of which are native to the U.S. Similarly to both of its parent trees, the mountain gordlinia grows large white flowers in summer and fall, which look similar to camellias or sweetbay magnolia flowers — they provide an excellent food source for all pollinators during late summer and fall, when many spring and early summer flowers have already faded. These flowers really are the star of the show, with their subtle, sweet smell and soft shape. Butterflies love them, making this tree an excellent centerpiece if you're planting a butterfly garden.

The branches are great for birds to nest in, too, offering shelter from the elements and a nice structure to support their nests. Mountain gordlinia trees grow quickly, so there'll be plenty of room for all your local birds to grab a perch! It is also semi-evergreen, meaning it provides shelter all year round rather than only in one season. If you want to attract birds without bird feeders, providing safe nesting spots is a great way to do it. Not to mention, many birds eat insects, so the wide variety of insects drawn to the mountain gordlinia's flowers provides a food source for them as well.