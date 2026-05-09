An Electrician Says Forgetting To Unplug These Things Before A Storm Is A Big Mistake

Preparations like shutting all your windows are important steps to protecting your home during major storms, but a lot of people forget about indoor electronics. Storms and lightning can put your home at risk of experiencing power surges, where the electrical current running through your wires has a stronger voltage than it should. Carl Murawski, a licensed electrician with a helpful YouTube channel, spoke exclusively with Hunker about how to protect your household electronics prior to a storm. The main way Murawski suggests is unplugging your devices. "The simple rule is this: if you can unplug it before the storm, unplug it. It takes a few minutes and can save you from replacing hundreds or thousands of dollars' worth of equipment," he said, adding, "A nearby lightning strike or power surge can travel through your electrical system and damage anything with a circuit board, even if the power only flickers for a second."

Since power surges can permanently ruin the inside of electronics, Murawski suggests thinking about what devices are the most valuable to you. Though necessary appliances like your refrigerator have to stay plugged in, Murawski encourages everyone to pull the plug on their unneeded devices before the storm hits. "I would prioritize unplugging anything you would be upset to replace," he said. "That means TVs, computers, gaming systems, monitors, routers, modems, printers, sound systems, smart home devices, and chargers." Even if these items are plugged into surge protectors, Murawski cautions that they sometimes fail, making unplugging the best option.