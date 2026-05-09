What To Do If You Find A Ground Bee Nest In Your Yard

About 70% of the 20,000 bee species in the world build nests in the ground, although some of these so-called "ground bees" aren't bees at all — they're yellowjackets, which are wasps. While a yellowjacket nest isn't something you want in your yard, it will go away in the winter, but bees return to their nests year after year. Does that mean you need to get rid of the nest? The answer is probably no.

It's common knowledge that honeybees are important pollinators, but they seldom build nests in the ground. What might not be as well known is that ground-dwelling native bee species, including bumblebees, mining bees, sweat bees, and digger bees, are also important pollinators, and 80% of the world's flowering plants depend on them. If you remove their nests, you deprive your garden, as well as others in your neighborhood, of a vital vector for fertilization, and in most cases, there's no reason for it. Most ground-dwelling bees are docile, many are solitary, and some, like certain species of bumblebees, are on the verge of extinction.

Rather than getting rid of a ground bee nest, a savvy gardener, recognizing the value of bees, grows plants that attract them and help them and other pollinators do their job. Before you decide a nest is benign, though, it's important to distinguish it from that of more aggressive, less beneficial species (we're looking at you, yellowjackets).