Give Your Driveway A Polished Edge With This Easy Concrete Bag Trick

Using bags of concrete isn't the cheapest way to border your driveway. A 60-pound bag of concrete spans about two feet, and the price is about $4.50 per bag, making the cost to border a 50-foot driveway on both sides about $225. A 20-foot length of wooden driveway edging, on the other hand, costs about $30, making the final price for the same driveway about $150. Plus, any work you save by not having to dig, you'll end up spending on carrying heavy bags of concrete. When your border is in place, though, it will last much longer than wood with little to no maintenance.

Once the bags have decomposed, the remaining concrete looks as attractive as concrete pavers or even something more ornate, like landscape edging made from angled brick. However, to get it that way, it's important to flip the bags over. The Portland cement in the mixture will have settled to the bottom during transport, and flipping it ensures it's at the top. When you wet down the bags thoroughly with a garden hose to activate the concrete mix, the cement will bind the aggregate below it and make a smooth surface.

The bags will decompose by themselves and become part of the soil, but this will take months or even years. If you don't want to wait, you can cut them off with a knife, blast them away with a pressure washer, or burn them with a torch. Lastly, you can paint the concrete once it's dry and the bags are removed, to match your look.