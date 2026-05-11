Skip The Feeder — Attract Hummingbirds & Butterflies With A Beautiful Alternative

Hummingbird feeders are undoubtedly a staple in gardens and backyards. But they're not really a set-it-and-forget-it solution. You have to refill the nectar regularly and clean the feeder often, so hummingbird visitors do not get sick from bacteria and mold growth. Between making homemade nectar and the constant upkeep, the reality is that a hummingbird feeder isn't right for everyone. Yet you don't really need a nectar feeder at all to invite these birds to your garden. Instead, consider landscaping with native plants that attract hummingbirds to your outdoor spaces with natural sources of nectar. Indian pink (Spigelia marilandica) is one such option hummingbirds love, and once it starts producing flowers, you'll likely find that butterflies will come for a visit, too.

Also known as Carolina pink and pinkroot, Indian pink is attractive to hummingbirds and butterflies in several ways. Not only do these plants provide nectar, but they also sport tubular-shaped blooms during late spring and the early part of the summer; these are ideal for hummingbirds to feed from. Likewise, Indian pink's bright red bloom color is a natural draw for hummingbirds, which are primarily attracted to red, orange, and pink. Importantly, hummingbirds are also the main pollinators of Indian pink plants. Meanwhile, butterflies are drawn to both the red blooms and the yellow centers.

Despite being a food source for hummingbirds and butterflies, Indian pink does pose a toxic risk to humans. All parts of the plant contain alkaloid spigiline, which can cause issues when ingested. Keep young children away from Indian pink as a precaution.