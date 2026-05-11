Costco Has A Versatile Solution For Tackling Small Kitchen Clutter

Clutter has a way of taking over small kitchens as limited storage and counter space can quickly fill up with kitchen necessities. Overcrowded cabinets, piles of utensils, and appliances with no home can make the space feel even tighter than it really is. Smart, space-saving solutions are essential to organize small kitchens and maximize space, and we've found one standout option from Costco. The Trinity EcoStorage Bamboo Top Kitchen Cart is designed for kitchens that are hurting for more room.

This kitchen cart consists of a metal frame, complete with storage shelves and accessories, and with a bamboo cutting board on top. The bamboo worktop is removable and reveals a shelf underneath, so you can use it separately from the cart. It has four wheels, two locking, so it functions as a rolling kitchen cart, movable mini island, and portable storage unit, all in one. In terms of aesthetics, the minimalist frame maintains an airier feel. So it's not as visually heavy, a nice feature in cramped spaces. It's simple and an excellent base for any creative kitchen storage cart ideas you have up your sleeve.