Costco Has A Versatile Solution For Tackling Small Kitchen Clutter
Clutter has a way of taking over small kitchens as limited storage and counter space can quickly fill up with kitchen necessities. Overcrowded cabinets, piles of utensils, and appliances with no home can make the space feel even tighter than it really is. Smart, space-saving solutions are essential to organize small kitchens and maximize space, and we've found one standout option from Costco. The Trinity EcoStorage Bamboo Top Kitchen Cart is designed for kitchens that are hurting for more room.
This kitchen cart consists of a metal frame, complete with storage shelves and accessories, and with a bamboo cutting board on top. The bamboo worktop is removable and reveals a shelf underneath, so you can use it separately from the cart. It has four wheels, two locking, so it functions as a rolling kitchen cart, movable mini island, and portable storage unit, all in one. In terms of aesthetics, the minimalist frame maintains an airier feel. So it's not as visually heavy, a nice feature in cramped spaces. It's simple and an excellent base for any creative kitchen storage cart ideas you have up your sleeve.
This kitchen cart offers versatile storage space
A few features make this cart particularly great for corralling kitchen clutter. The bottom and top shelves each hold up to 200 pounds, so they're suitable for storing heavy countertop appliances that are crowding your space. The middle basket, which has raised sides to keep items contained, holds up to 65 pounds. The frame also has four fixed hooks and a sidebar, not to mention plenty of space if you want to hang your own S-hooks. Add organizers to the shelves to tidy up small clutter like chip clips, condiment packets, measuring spoons, or any other little bits that clog up drawers. Transforming kitchen organizers, like expandable racks or adjustable countertop shelves, can help maximize storage space as well.
Reviewers seem to agree that this Costco kitchen cart is full of useful features. Buyers have awarded it a high 4.8-star rating from over 950 reviews, and over 85% of reviewers give it a full 5 stars. One repeat-buyer comments, "This is the most useful item in my kitchen. I've bought three, and they handle all the items that cluttered my counters. I've fitted them with wicker baskets and some plastic boxes. They look smart, and I can move them around as needed." Considering it's priced at just $99.99, it's a budget-friendly kitchen accessory, too.