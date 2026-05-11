I Turned Wood Pallets Into A Budget-Friendly Workshop Floor – And So Can You!

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Wood pallet projects are often a matter of trading your labor for a few dollars saved. I've tried a few, and confess that I dislike breaking down pallets into boards so much that I'm often unwilling to make the trade. But when I had the idea of using pallets rather than joists for a workshop floor, I quickly did the math and changed my tune.

Three things happened at once: My wife agreed to a freestanding metal workshop in order to get the noisy, dusty workspace out of her new house. Second, we ran across a source of $10 5x10ish pallets, and a gentleman near our home began converting some of his wooded land into pasture and milling the pine on-site himself for 75 cents per board foot. Third, I had just written a check for this metal shell with a dirt floor and was dizzied by the additional cost of 500 square feet of concrete and footings — not to mention the prep required for a monolithic slab. Then, I connected the dots and devised my pallet-tarpaper-pine flooring system.

How much savings are we talking about here? A concrete slab — the most likely approach to a freestanding garage floor — averages about $8 per square foot, or $4,000 for my shop. It's a little harder to figure out a wood floor since no one is going to build one this way, but the cost of replacing floor joists is probably similar. To keep the comparison with pallets fair, I estimated 2x4 joists sitting on the ground (OSB subfloor, 12 inches on center, blocking every 6 feet, no hangers) at $2,034.30. Instead, I paid $544.94 for my floor.