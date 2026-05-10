DIYer Shares Their Solution For A Dated Kitchen Refresh On A Budget

Tile backsplashes are a bit of tradition that too many of us accept without question. Thinking differently about these sorts of things is usually made easier by necessity, and @sashablvc seems to have found an opportunity for inventiveness in her apartment's tenant damage provisions. When she grew tired of her tile backsplash, she installed a few sheets of Formica laminate over the existing tile temporarily — and she says she did it for less than $200.

Laminate sheets are usually used on countertops, but @sashablvc's idea of using it as a backsplash isn't entirely novel. Formica mentions backsplashes as a potential use, though in my history as a remodeler and sometime homebuilder, I've not seen much of this in the wild. Granted, some metal laminates are specifically designed for vertical surfaces. And it's a completely sensible thing from a cost perspective; you can usually find 4x8-foot Formica sheets for around $100 or less.

There are a lot of design options, and if you include beadboard and other paneling in the pool of possibilities, you could have just about any backsplash look, from faux brick to shiplap. For my money, it's easy for these paneling, laminate, and metal sheets to come off a bit sterile when used as backsplashes. One gets the impression of a hospital breakroom or, with the stainless sheets, maybe a lab of some sort. The best-looking laminate sheet and paneling backsplashes I've seen avoid this problem by providing a high contrast with the cabinets — like a refined and richly hued wood pattern against light, neutral cabinets.