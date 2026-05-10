Easy DIY: Make Sliding Glass Doors Look Modern Without Curtains Or Blinds

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

A sliding glass door is a wonderful way to connect your indoor and outdoor spaces, bringing in plenty of natural light through the large expanse of glass. But even if it's still wonderfully functional, sometimes a basic white slider looks a bit lackluster. This could be due to an inherently uneventful aesthetic or if it has visible wear and tear. Either way, replacing a sliding glass door can cost thousands for the material and installation, so it may not be in the cards for many homeowners. However, this doesn't mean you're out of options to upgrade your unremarkable, utilitarian slider. If you're willing to put in a little elbow grease, social media is here with a solution to turn it into a modern showstopper.

TikTok user juliecarmonahome shared how she gave the interior of her basic white sliding glass door a modern refresh with one trick: painting it black. While this seems like a small-scale project, the impact of a black slider elevates the door from builder-grade to a high-end architectural feature. Plus, it can still leave the exterior frame as-is to match the rest of the home's windows. A DIY that's relatively beginner-friendly, this clever upgrade is a cost-effective alternative to replacing an outdated slider with a new door.

While the premise of painting the interior of your sliding glass door is simple, the execution takes a bit more thought. The TikToker has since commented on the original paint application and the way it's held up over a couple of years, and there are things she said she would now do differently. So let's break down the original prep and paint method, as well as alternate considerations for a more durable, long-lasting finish.