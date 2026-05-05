This $15 Raised Planter At Aldi Might Be The Best Garden Deal Of 2026

While it requires some assembly, putting together the Belavi raised planter is easier than building your own elevated garden bed from raw materials. You may spot them in the Aldi Finds aisle in black, blue, or pink. If you're feeling especially crafty or get stuck with a color that clashes with your existing landscape design, pick up a simple can of spray paint like RUST-OLEUM Metallic Finish to customize the look.

The next step is figuring out where to put your new raised bed. Since they're affordable, you could use several planters to create a border along your porch or patio. The size is ideal for a convenient kitchen garden solution to grow herbs. The planters can also work further out in your garden as long as you remember to add plenty of potting and garden soil mix to weigh them down.

If you want a low-maintenance option that adds beauty without much fuss, we recommend opting for a colorful mix of hardy annual flowers like marigolds and petunias. Both are surprisingly good at repelling pests, require minimal maintenance, and once established, can provide months of colorful blooms. Indoors, the planter is large enough to accommodate several houseplants. Or, you could repurpose it altogether, turning the planter into a beverage station at your next party by swapping out soil for a few bags of ice.