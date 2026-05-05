This $15 Raised Planter At Aldi Might Be The Best Garden Deal Of 2026
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
If you didn't get your hands on one of Aldi's affordable raised planters last year, you're in luck. The discount chain has finally restocked the viral Belavi Raised Planters. At just $15, the fan-favorite might just be the best garden deal you'll find in 2026. We're not the only ones who think so. Hardcore gardening editors also praise the product to spruce up your outdoor space. And many are thrilled to see this affordable find back in stock.
Raised planters are ideal for making the most of a tight outdoor area. Measuring just under two feet wide and about 18 inches high, the planter is designed to be space-saving. Since it's made from powder-coated galvanized metal that's weather and frost-resistant, you can use it to enhance your patio or garden year-round. The elevated height also means you don't have to bend over as much or get on the ground to tend to your plants.
You can use the Belavi Raised Planters inside or outdoors
While it requires some assembly, putting together the Belavi raised planter is easier than building your own elevated garden bed from raw materials. You may spot them in the Aldi Finds aisle in black, blue, or pink. If you're feeling especially crafty or get stuck with a color that clashes with your existing landscape design, pick up a simple can of spray paint like RUST-OLEUM Metallic Finish to customize the look.
The next step is figuring out where to put your new raised bed. Since they're affordable, you could use several planters to create a border along your porch or patio. The size is ideal for a convenient kitchen garden solution to grow herbs. The planters can also work further out in your garden as long as you remember to add plenty of potting and garden soil mix to weigh them down.
If you want a low-maintenance option that adds beauty without much fuss, we recommend opting for a colorful mix of hardy annual flowers like marigolds and petunias. Both are surprisingly good at repelling pests, require minimal maintenance, and once established, can provide months of colorful blooms. Indoors, the planter is large enough to accommodate several houseplants. Or, you could repurpose it altogether, turning the planter into a beverage station at your next party by swapping out soil for a few bags of ice.