Pro Gardener Warns: This Common Soil Prep Step Is A Big Mistake For Spring Gardens

Consistently warmer weather is on the horizon for most of the country. So, you might think it's time to begin preparing your garden for a big spring planting with soil aeration. However, in an exclusive interview with Hunker, Amy Powers, garden coach at Powers Plants, warns readers that this might actually be one of the biggest gardening mistakes you can make! "We shouldn't disturb the soil in our beds for two big reasons," says Powers. "Weed seeds have lain dormant in the soil for decades. The more we disturb the soil, the more we expose weed seeds to the sun, which germinate and cause a mess for us." This may mean that you spend the season looking for DIY solutions to prevent weeds from spreading into your flower beds, instead of simply enjoying your garden.

There's another reason that Powers says spring aeration can actually cause harm to your garden. It can ruin the months of tunnel-building that existing plants have been doing. These bring growth essentials to the deepest parts of your landscaping beds. "Soil has structure, and we don't want to destroy it," she continues. "Plants, yes, even weeds, that previously grew in that bed pushed channels down into the soil with their roots, allowing air, water, and organic material to be drawn down." By disturbing these networks, you are setting back the overall health of your garden.