Why There's Simply No Need For Hydrangeas Anymore

Hydrangeas (Hydrangea spp.) can be gorgeous when in full bloom, but the problem is, it might take a lot of work to get them there! And even then, there is no guarantee you'll find success in the long term, as they are picky plants. You have to make sure your hydrangeas get sun ... but not too much sun, because they don't like that. Knowing how often to water hydrangeas is tricky as well, as you need to keep the soil well-hydrated yet not oversaturated, because they don't like wet roots! With their high and consistent water demands, hydrangeas can easily suffer during periods of heat and drought. These flowers also need a balanced fertilizer, meaning you should stay away from any that has manure in it, due to it having too much nitrogen for hydrangeas to thrive (per Oregon State University).

Specific care requirements can make or break your chances of hearty blooming for the various types of hydrangeas. If you prune your Bigleaf hydrangea (Hydrangea macrophylla) or Mountain hydrangea (Hydrangea serrata) too early in the season, for instance, you risk not having any blooms at all. No matter the species of hydrangea, these flowers have a reputation for being beautiful to look at, but relatively high drama to keep them that way. When really, there is simply no need for hydrangeas anymore in most gardens. The new (easier!) way to do things is to pick one of the many lower-maintenance options to create gorgeous flower beds that will wow your neighbors this spring — no gentle plant parenting required.