Plant These 11 Vegetables Before May Ends And Thank Us Later
It's the month gardeners spend all year waiting for: May is prime planting time for much of the U.S., as the soil warms up, the days grow longer, and the last frost dates disappear in the rear view mirror. Now's the time to direct sow quick-growing crops, such as lettuce, cucumbers, and zucchini, as well as those that need a longer growing season, like pumpkins. While it's too late to start some popular summer favorites – such as peppers or eggplant — from seed, May is the perfect time to transplant seedlings into your garden, whether you started them yourself indoors or bought them from a nursery.
The sky is almost the limit when it comes to what you can plant outdoors this month, but this guide has narrowed it down to 11 must-plant veggies. If you're a newbie gardener, you may want to stick with some of the easier vegetables to grow, including zucchini, beans, and lettuce. If you're looking for a challenge, and have the space, branch out and try growing corn or pumpkin this May. When you're swimming in plump, ripe squash, tasty ears of corn, and the freshest lettuce you've ever tasted, you'll be happy you got out in the garden.
Corn
Got a decent amount of space in your garden? Try planting corn (Zea mays). Corn self-pollinates, so, to get the best results, you'll need to plant it in blocks containing no fewer than four rows. Each row should be around 30 to 36 inches apart, and the seeds should be planted about 12 inches apart.
Corn is best grown in USDA zones 2 to 11. For a happy crop, plant the seeds directly outdoors when the soil is at least 60 degrees Fahrenheit. Plant only one type in each area to avoid the risk of cross-pollination; cross-pollinated corn may have an unpleasant texture or taste.
Runner Beans
Looks and taste — that's what runner beans (Phaseolus coccineus) bring to the table. Also known as scarlet runner beans, these plants produce bright red flowers that attract hummingbirds and other pollinators. Plant runner beans in USDA zones 7 to 11 after the danger of frost is past and the soil is at least 50 degrees Fahrenheit. Sow the seeds between 2 and 3 inches deep, spaced between 4 and 8 inches apart. Harvest the immature pods when they are green and about 4 inches long, or wait until they are matured, usually after about 75 to 85 days.
Beets
Plant beets (Beta vulgaris) in your garden in May to enjoy their scarlet red roots and vibrant green leaves by July or August. Beets are a great beginner crop, as they germinate easily and don't need too much hands-on care once they're growing. They can be grown in USDA zones 2 to 10.
Sow directly in the garden, spacing seeds 1 to 2 inches apart and covering them with about ½ inch of soil. You should see the first sprouts in about a week. Don't want to stain your fingers? Try planting golden beets, candy-striped Chioggia beets, or an albino variety.
Cucumber
Things may be cool as a cucumber, but one thing cucumbers (Cucumis sativus) don't like is the cold, meaning it's best to wait for the warmer weather and soil temperatures of May before planting. Hardy to USDA zones 2 to 11, you should direct seed your cukes when the soil is at least 70 degrees. Plant the seeds ½ inch deep, spaced 2 inches apart for larger, vining varieties. If the weather is proving tricky in May, consider starting the seeds indoors, then transplanting to the garden after the last frost.
Leaf lettuce
Lettuce (Lactuca sativa) has a fun party trick: If you cut it right, it will keep growing, giving you a continual harvest of fresh greens. Choose a loose leaf variety, such as oakleaf, to harvest as immature, baby greens. Also, look for pelleted seeds, which are easier to handle and sow.
In USDA zones 2 to 11, you can direct sow lettuce outdoors as soon as the soil is workable. Think of May as your "last chance" to plant and grow lettuce before the heat of summer kicks in. Scatter the seeds across the soil, then cover with ½ inch of soil.
Eggplant
Some plants like it hot — and eggplant (Solanum melongena) is definitely one of them. The plant needs lots of sunlight, heat, and time to produce its signature purple fruits. In May, after the danger of frost is past and the soil temperature is at least 60 degrees, transplant eggplant seedlings to your garden. If you're choosing a transplant from a garden center, look for one that's between 5 and 8 inches tall, has no more than nine leaves, and hasn't set flower or fruit yet. These vegetables will thrive in USDA zones 9 to 12.
Pumpkin or winter squash
Plant pumpkin (Cucurbita pepo) or other varieties of winter squash in your garden this May and skip the visit to the pumpkin patch in the fall. They're hardy in USDA zones 3 to 11, and you'll want to direct sow the seeds when the soil temperature is at least 65 degrees Fahrenheit. Pumpkins take up a lot of space, particularly the vining types, so make sure you have ample room in your garden for them. Allow at least 36 inches between seeds for the vining varieties and 24 inches if you're growing a bush type. Plant the seeds ¾ inch deep.
Hot peppers
The warmer, the better for hot pepper plants (Capsicum annuum), so May is the perfect time to set transplants out in your garden. They're hardy in USDA zones 9 to 11, although overnight temperatures should be above 50 degrees Fahrenheit before you plant them outside, which is usually at least one week after the last frost date in your area. Ideally, the plant won't have any blossoms yet. If you see a flower or two, pinch it off before planting to help it adjust to its new home.
Soy beans
Grow your own edamame by planting soy beans (Glycine max) in May. Like other types of beans, soy beans are best planted directly in the ground, once the soil has warmed to 65 degrees Fahrenheit. They'll do best in USDA zones 2 to 11. Unlike other beans, soy beans don't require support and will typically reach a height of about 3 feet tall. Plant seeds about 1 inch deep. The pods of edamame should be ready in 80 to 100 days; pick them when they're plump and green.
Summer squash
Is it summer without a bounty of summer squash (Cucurbita pepo) to enjoy? If you're going to grow your own, May, when the soil is at least 70 degrees, is the ideal time. Direct sow squash seeds in USDA zones 3 to 11, planting them about ½ inch deep and spacing the seeds 2 or 3 inches apart (for vining varieties). If space is limited, go for a smaller, bush type. If you're specifically growing zucchini, you can train it to grow vertically to save even more space in your garden.
Basil
Enjoy ample amounts of pesto and caprese salads this summer by planting basil (Ocimum basilicum) before the end of May. Direct sow the seeds outdoors in USDA zones 3 to 11, spreading them evenly and covering with ¼ inch of soil after the last frost date. Thin the seedlings so they are about 6 to 12 inches apart once they each have three sets of true leaves. Basil is a relatively easy going plant that needs minimal maintenance. Give the plant plenty of sun, six to eight hours a day, and water once a week or so.