Plant These 11 Vegetables Before May Ends And Thank Us Later

It's the month gardeners spend all year waiting for: May is prime planting time for much of the U.S., as the soil warms up, the days grow longer, and the last frost dates disappear in the rear view mirror. Now's the time to direct sow quick-growing crops, such as lettuce, cucumbers, and zucchini, as well as those that need a longer growing season, like pumpkins. While it's too late to start some popular summer favorites – such as peppers or eggplant — from seed, May is the perfect time to transplant seedlings into your garden, whether you started them yourself indoors or bought them from a nursery.

The sky is almost the limit when it comes to what you can plant outdoors this month, but this guide has narrowed it down to 11 must-plant veggies. If you're a newbie gardener, you may want to stick with some of the easier vegetables to grow, including zucchini, beans, and lettuce. If you're looking for a challenge, and have the space, branch out and try growing corn or pumpkin this May. When you're swimming in plump, ripe squash, tasty ears of corn, and the freshest lettuce you've ever tasted, you'll be happy you got out in the garden.