Better Than Vertical Blinds: This Sliding Glass Door Covering Offers Sheer Fabric With A Twist

The vertical blind design lets you have excellent control of light, something you tend to lose when you use curtains. Even when the vanes are open, though, the sheer insert provides privacy, so you can take advantage of full sunlight without letting neighbors peek into your living room. Of course, you can push them to the side for a full view of outside. However, this isn't actually necessary to walk through the shades. Each vane is individual, so unlike a curtain, you can walk between the vanes, even when they're closed. Since it's cordless, it's also kid- and pet-friendly. Plus, each vane can be removed and machine-washed in a garment bag. Norman sells these shades in various color, pattern, and size options. This is a premium product, and Norman works with local retailers to measure for and distribute the product, so we expect them to come at a premium price.

While these drapes have the word "Smart" in their name, they don't necessarily have smart technology, which can be confusing in the age of smart home products. "Smart" products tend to refer to internet-connected products that can be remotely controlled (think a smart speaker or smart TV). In this case, "SmartDrape" is the name of the sheer, vertical blind product, which you can buy manually-controlled or motorized. The manual version won't offer connectivity features. The motorized option offers smart capabilities, like remote control from smartphones, schedules and automation, and control using Voice Assistants.