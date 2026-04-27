Topsoil Vs Garden Soil: What's The Difference And Why It Matters

Sure, all soil might look pretty similar, but if you've watched plants falter or fail once you make them at home in your garden, you've probably realized that different soil types (and colors!) can deliver dramatically different results. And if you're wondering what the difference is between topsoil and garden soil — and if you should purchase garden soil — it's important to know that while topsoil and garden soil might seem similar, each serves a different purpose for your plants.

Topsoil is the topmost layer of your garden's soil, or the first 3 to 6 inches of soil you encounter. While its exact makeup will vary depending on your region and specific garden, topsoil typically includes materials like rocks and leaves as well as nutrients. This type of soil also often includes silt, clay, and sand, and when they're found in the ideal ratio, it's called loam.

Garden soil, while it technically begins as topsoil, is different. That's because garden soil is created when topsoil is altered by the addition of compost or other kinds of organic material to improve it based on your specific soil needs. Additives intended to boost nutrients, or soil amendments, make garden soil feel lighter and fluffier than topsoil, and you can think of it as more similar to potting soil mixes than the topsoil you'll find already present in your garden. However, before you settle on one or the other, it's important to know the different purposes topsoil and garden soil serve for your plants — along with how you can best utilize each.