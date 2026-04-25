Flex Tape Vs. Gorilla Tape Vs. T-Rex: Which Waterproof Tape Can Stick It Out Through Our Intense Testing?

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When Hunker asked me to investigate three popular brands of waterproofing and repair tape, I'd like to think it's because of my reputation as a thorough and thoughtful consumer. In hindsight, it seems more likely that someone's been talking to my wife about leaks. Along the path of building our house — which included adding a new bathroom, re-plumbing the kitchen to accommodate a new double sink, adding gray water diverters to drain lines, and installing a prep sink and reverse osmosis filter in three different places — there have been a few leaks.

Hey, leaks happen. You could get easily get one in a 3-inch drain pipe or the ¼-inch poly tubing draining waste from a filtration system. Things get crashed into by lawn mowers, seals spring leaks, drains get clogged, and occasionally, someone forgets to crimp the PEX line to the new bathroom, creating a spectacular fountain-like indoor display. Hypothetically speaking, of course. But many of these little mishaps are exactly why we have waterproof patch tapes like the ones I was asked to compare: T-Rex Waterproof and Repair Tape, Flex Tape Rubberized Waterproof Tape, and Gorilla Patch and Seal Waterproofing Tape.

Faucets, hose bibbs, and their associated drains obviously aren't the only sources of water. In fact, I'd venture to guess that it mostly comes from other places — not least, from the sky. So, you might, from time to time, need to temporarily waterproof something against this generous offering, like when you have to mend vinyl siding or repair a shed roof. In some of these cases ... maybe even most ... you might get away with slapping a bit of waterproofing tape over the leak before you head to the hardware store. But which tape will it be?