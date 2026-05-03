Build A Chic Bathroom Vanity On A Budget With This DIY Using Ordinary Wood

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

We love a good DIY vanity idea, and TikToker thegibbyhome's DIY is a polished example of creating an attractive vanity on a budget. Best of all, she promises to build the core components for less than $30 — and delivers. The result is a niche vanity made of two shelves, crafted from affordable wood, giving a super-clean, modern look.

The two shelves assume the duties of a typical vanity. The top shelf is home to a vessel sink with a little room left around the perimeter to put hair ties, toothpaste, and tile spacers. The upper shelf is also skirted with a board, hiding the worst of the sink's plumbing. The lower shelf has a shorter skirt, and is used to store hand towels and a couple of baskets for whatever accessories or supplies you might want.

The $30 limit applies to the wood vanity portions of the niche, not the tile, mirror, fixtures, etc. Because project materials are limited to a 1x12 and a couple of 2x4s, the $30 price tag is about right, provided you have scrap on hand for the miter supports and a little stain and polyurethane remaining from another project. Assuming a 24-inch-wide niche, you just might get away with cutting these shelves from a single 8-foot 1x12, with careful planning and a narrow saw kerf. A 10-foot board would be a safer bet. A 1x12x8 Premium kiln-dried, square-edge whitewood common board costs about $25 at Home Depot. A 1x12x10 pine common board costs less than $35. (By contrast, an 8-foot 1x12 poplar project board currently runs $120 — a bit over budget.) You'll also need lumber for attaching both shelves to the three surrounding walls. A couple of straight 2x4s or 8-foot wall studs should do the trick at $3 to $4 each.