Give Your Dated Kitchen Island An Affordable Refresh Using Wood Slats From Home Depot

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What a wonderful luxury it is to have a fabulously functional kitchen island, a tireless hub of so many homes. And while these kitchen powerhouses may be perfect for the flow of your work triangle, sometimes the thought put into their design stops when practicality is checked off the list. However, the key to an attractive, impactful kitchen aesthetic is to ensure that this central feature — the island — is treated with intention and looks as great as it functions. For homeowners with endless free reign over modifications or larger budgets able to accommodate whatever design inspiration floats their boat, this is totally doable. But for someone on a tight budget or a renter who doesn't have permission for permanent alterations, figuring out ways to bring unique style to a kitchen island that's otherwise bland is a real challenge.

Thankfully, TikTok user tinalemac shared how she used affordable wood slat panels from The Home Depot, attached with Command picture hanging strips that mimic Velcro, to add interest to her run-of-the-mill rental island. This vertical slat, natural oak detailing added a warm, modern touch to an otherwise dull, gray space. Because the panels were adhered with temporary adhesive, this genius hack, which will set you back only about $63, can be removed without damage for renters. This clever, stylish DIY works best where the slats can terminate into the island material so the cut edges aren't exposed, perfect for adding to the rear underside or within a recessed panel deeper than the slat thickness. This works whether you're in need of a high-end looking refresh for your landlord-special rental kitchen or if you're a homeowner looking to inject style into builder-grade cabinets on a budget. So, head to The Home Depot to tackle this unbelievably beautiful and affordable modern kitchen island DIY that takes only minutes.