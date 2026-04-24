The Affordable Way To Widen Your Driveway (Without Pouring Fresh Concrete)

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If you've outgrown your driveway, perhaps by adding another car or upgrading to a larger one, you may need to widen it. While you could always extend your driveway with pavers or by pouring concrete, these options can feel daunting to undertake and rather expensive, especially if you have to opt for professional installation. If you're on a budget and want to confidently take on the job yourself, here's an idea: Widen it with gravel.

If you were installing a new driveway, gravel would be the most affordable option, at a cost between $1 and $10 per square foot for professional installation. Pavers, on the other hand, cost anywhere from $10 to $30 per square foot, and concrete costs between $8 and $20 per square foot. The same cost considerations apply when adding onto an existing driveway, but cost isn't the only reason to choose gravel. It's less labor-intensive to install, it adds an appealing touch to your property, and it's permeable.

Permeability is an especially useful feature when it comes to installing a extending an existing driveway. Instead of pooling at the edges of the existing driveway or creating gulleys, rainwater drains through a gravel border. This means you don't have to be as careful about grading as you would if you poured concrete. That's definitely a plus if you plan to save money by doing the job yourself instead of hiring a contractor.