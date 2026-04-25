This Simple Space-Saving Method Lets You Grow Fresh Herbs In The Tiniest Of Yards

A proper herb garden is invaluable. It provides beauty for the eyes and delicious scents for the nose to feast upon, flavors for the palette to appreciate, and — for those who know a thing or two about herbalism — relief from some of those things that inevitably ail a human body. As far as we're concerned, every person should have one in their arsenal, and no lack of space should act as a deterrent — especially with this space-saving herb garden trick.

Vertical, over-the-door shoe organizers are incredibly useful for folks who are low on space. They take an overlooked area and transform it into an effective storage spot. But, those hanging pockets can also work to create a vertical herb garden that can be hung inside or outside. Many herbs grow quite well in containers and — given the proper light, water, and fertilizer — they're more than happy to exist in a small space. In this case, a large paper coffee cup would be sufficient.

What you grow in your herb garden is entirely dependent on what you plan to do with the herbs. Folks interested in culinary pursuits might opt for plants like sage, rosemary, basil, oregano, and thyme. If you're using them for natural dying, indigo, marigold, and sorrel root work well. Herbalists might like to keep things like peppermint, yarrow, and mullein on hand. Decide what you'd like to use your herbs for and take it from there. Once you've got it sorted, read up on what herbs like which conditions, and try to water and sun them appropriately.