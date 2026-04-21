Everyone Will Be Buying Dollar Tree Garden Fences When They See This Front Door DIY!

Dollar Tree garden fences may not be the sturdiest option if you need to contain a rambunctious puppy or your area experiences frequent bouts of windy weather. However, the decorative panels are a surprisingly great find if you love to craft. No matter what front door colors you're working with, they're a stunning centerpiece in a simple project that elevates a basic wreath to add major curb appeal to your home. YouTuber @diybeautyonpurpose heads straight to the seasonal aisle every spring to pick up a few of the $1.50 finds before turning them into an adorable front door DIY. To make the unique display, she secures two Dollar Tree garden fence panel pieces together using hot glue and zip-ties, paints them to create a distressed effect, and attaches a faux floral wreath and bow as the finishing touch.

There's nothing wrong with using a simple over-the-door wreath hanger, but this project requires buying one of the slightly cottagecore Garden Collection Black Garden Fence panels instead. The polypropylene pieces are available online as a bulk buy as of April 2026, and they are expected in certain stores the following month.

You'll also need a few additional materials to complete this cute DIY. Along with a handful of zip-ties, a sharp pair of scissors or flush cutters to trim them, and a sandpaper block for smoothing rough edges, you'll need a wreath measuring at least 12 inches in diameter. Paint and decorative ribbon are optional supplies depending on how you want to customize your new front door DIY.