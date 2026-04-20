Skip Vinyl Siding - There's A Stylish, More Durable Option For Your Home

When choosing a siding material, you want a product that keeps looking good for a long time with as little maintenance as possible. Vinyl is the lowest-cost option that fulfills these conditions, but...it's vinyl, a type of plastic that doesn't do much for curb appeal. If your budget allows for a slightly higher price, there is an alternative that gives you the look of real wood and better durability while being more environmentally friendly, and that's engineered wood siding, also known as composite wood siding.

Not to be confused with plywood siding materials (which are also types of engineered wood), engineered wood siding is manufactured by compressing wood fibers and resins into planks with a plywood backing and a hardwood facing and then sealing the planks with a waterproof coating. When comparing wood and composite siding, the engineered variety offers a similar look and feel to the real thing but without the tendency to split or warp. It also lacks the various knots and irregularities that might allow water to pass through. Running roughly $7 to $15 per square foot installed (per Modernize), engineered wood costs about 25% more than vinyl siding, but it can last as much as 10 years longer.

The term "composite siding" may be a little confusing, because builders often use it to refer to another type of siding material known as fiber cement siding, which is also a great alternative to vinyl. Although it's also manufactured with recycled wood chips, fiber cement siding is mainly composed of Portland cement and sand. It's more expensive and lasts longer than engineered wood, but it doesn't look like real wood.