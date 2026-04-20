The Fragrant Privacy Tree That Birds & Butterflies May Flock To In Your Yard

Fencing is often sought after by homeowners who want a bit more privacy around their yards. Yet fences don't have the same ornamental or wildlife value as privacy trees. If you want to plant trees for privacy screens in place of a fence, there are certainly a lot of options to consider. For an impressive tree that offers fragrant flowers for both you and pollinators to enjoy, you might consider planting yellow oleander (Cascabela thevetia).

Yellow oleander is a spreading evergreen plant that's native to Mexico, Central and South America, and the West Indies. It particularly thrives in warm tropical environments, and it does well as a privacy tree thanks to its abundant foliage, which stays green year-round. Aside from its ability to add a tropical-like barrier in your yard, yellow oleander also stands out among other common privacy trees for its pretty and fragrant flowers, which bloom in tubular shapes in yellow (and sometimes apricot).

But first, a note of caution: All parts of yellow oleander are poisonous if ingested, and direct contact with the tree can cause severe allergic skin reactions. To that end, if you have pets or young children, you might need to rethink planting yellow oleander in areas where the tree could be accessible to such groups.