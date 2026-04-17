No More Plant Pots: This Ancient Technique Turns Houseplants Into Stunning Displays

Whether houseplants are taking over your home or you're a beginner looking to flex your green thumb, one ancient technique lets you grow plants with no pot required. Kokedama, which means "moss ball," is a type of Japanese garden art involving a style of bonsai. While kokedama dates back to the Edo period of Japan in the 17th century, the style has been embraced by modern plant parents due to its simplicity and space-saving nature.

To make your own kokedama, all you need is a houseplant, some potting soil, sheet moss, and some string. While even houseplants that are best for beginners will work well with the technique, skip the cacti or succulents, as they need a loose, well-draining soil that doesn't easily form a ball. Also, be sure to pick plants that will thrive in your space. If you've got lots of light, go for ficus or croton, which thrive in bright conditions. Pothos, begonia, or philodendron are all good picks for darker spaces.

When choosing your plants, think about how you'll display the finished moss ball. Plants that vine or trail, like pothos, ivy, or spider plants, will look dramatic hanging in a window or from the ceiling. More compact plants, like peperomia or African violet, will look right at home resting on a vintage dinner plate or thrifted tray.